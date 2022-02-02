LG polls in Punjab: ECP directs administration to take early measures

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed the Punjab government to take all the measures as soon as possible for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Punjab to be held in May.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja was held to discuss the LG elections in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by secretary LG Punjab, secretary Election Commission, and members of the ECP.

The matter of conversion of Local Bodies Ordinance into Local Bodies act was discussed in the meeting. It was also discussed to carry out the local body elections in Punjab in phases.

The ECP had asked the Punjab government to state the number of phases of local body elections and in which districts elections will be held first.

In response, the Punjab government has assured to provide all the details soon. Therefore, the schedule will be issued shortly, after the announcement of delimitations on March 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022