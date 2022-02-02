Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
02 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 1, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
388,780,517 195,517,248 11,102,586,191 5,518,059,316
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 752,025,050 (825,038,330) (73,013,280)
Local Individuals 9,809,132,172 (10,130,577,727) (321,445,555)
Local Corporates 3,676,405,521 -3,281,946,686 394,458,835
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.