NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
02 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 1, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
388,780,517          195,517,248         11,102,586,191           5,518,059,316
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     752,025,050        (825,038,330)      (73,013,280)
Local Individuals          9,809,132,172     (10,130,577,727)     (321,445,555)
Local Corporates           3,676,405,521       -3,281,946,686       394,458,835
===============================================================================

