ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar for the second consecutive session, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 176.72 after a day-on-day appreciation of five paisas or 0.03%. The rupee had earlier registered a gain of 21 paisas or 0.12% on Friday.

The recovery comes as the government managed to pass the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Senate on Friday, its last condition ahead of the board meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Rupee gains against US dollar as Pakistan meets IMF condition

The IMF Executive Board is scheduled to meet on February 2, and a successful completion of the review would make available SDR 750 million (about $1,059 million), bringing total disbursements under the EFF to about $3,027 million.

“The SBP is faced with a tough situation as it needs another IMF tranche for its external financing needs,” said Asad Rizvi, former country treasury head at Chase Manhattan Bank.

Rizvi opined that the central bank’s tightening approach spells trouble because, in the last quarter of 2021, the market demanded sharply higher yields for government T-bills/bonds and the SBP was forced to take several measures to cool down sentiment.

“In the present scenario it is worrisome for an independent SBP to stay behind the curve. It is a bit of a challenge,” he said.

On the other hand, rising oil prices in the international market amid geopolitical tensions remains a cause of concern for the oil-importing country facing a widening trade gap.

Oil rose more than 1% on Monday to near 7-year highs hit in the previous session, while supply concerns and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East put prices on track for their biggest monthly gain in almost a year.

Brent crude rose $1.07, or 1.2%, to $91.10 a barrel at 0325 GMT, after adding 69 cents on Friday. The front-month contract for March delivery expires later in the day.

The most-active Brent contract, for April delivery, was trading at $89.51, up 99 cents or 1.1%.

