Shortage of urea fertiliser in Punjab: PML-N holds PM, ‘mafia’ responsible

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N Secretary Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has held the “corruption” of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his mafia responsible for the shortage of urea fertiliser in Punjab.

In a statement, Marriyum said farmers were running from pillar to post for the urea fertilizer despite, spending huge sums of money.

How would the country meet its wheat production targets, if the fertilizer was not made available to the farmers in time, she questioned.

The DAP, which was available at Rs2,400 during the PML-N era, is not available at even Rs10,000 today, she pointed out.

All this is a consequence of “Imran’s corruption”, she said. The former information minister said that urea had gone up from Rs1,200 to Rs2,800 but Imran had nothing to offer to the farmers but lip service and sermons.

This crisis, she said, was a repeat telecast of the sugar, flour, and LNG crisis created by this “Imran-led mafia regime”.

It was a set pattern where artificial crisis is created through hoarding, ill-advised export, and smuggling after which people are made to pay insanely high prices through their nose because of the created shortage.

This “Imran-led mafia” is profiteering, while the farmers were suffering every single day.

This Imran regime had turned respectable honourable farmers of Pakistan into beggars, she said.

