Steps afoot to ensure fool-proof security during festivals: SACM

LAHORE: SACM and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that suggestions are under consideration for securing the festivals of Punjab including Basant.

While addressing the MoU signing ceremony between Tourism Department and Punjab Institute of Mental Health, he said that the PM’s vision is to promote public private partnership for bringing improvement in the facilities being provided to the tourists. Therefore, 20 out of 29 public rest houses are being outsourced for the convenience of tourists and for ensuring the quality services to them, he added.

Responding to a question about RUDA, Hassan Khawar said that PTI respects the court’s decision and all the strategy of the government regarding RUDA will be according to the law. Going to SC is our right and all the objections of the court will be answered, he added.

Hasaan said that there is no deal or relaxation for the culprits of the nation as PTI doesn’t believe such kind of gimmickry and will not break or violate its own rules and principles. He said the opposition has miserably failed to express its point of view in the Senate. However, there are still some people in the opposition who can understand the difference between right or wrong.

He said that awarding equal rights to all segments of the society as well as provision of composite development opportunities is the vision of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar. He said that scope of this Tourism Bus service is being extended to other cities of the Punjab as positive feedback is being received to the department.

He further stated that the Punjab government is determined to introduce special services for the middle-class segment of the society. Mazdoor Card, Sehat Card and such other initiatives are some hallmarks achieved by the government for ensuring the uplift of living standard of common man.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022