ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold dips as hawkish Fed lifts US dollar and yields

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

Gold prices extended losses to a more than one-week low on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rallied after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled an interest rate increase in March.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,809 an ounce by 1134 GMT, having dropped nearly 1.6% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,808.90.

"The reaction was normal in the sense that Chairman Powell stressed the strength of the economy and the determination to fight inflation," said Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Powell struck a hawkish tone on Wednesday, flagging a rate increase in March. That senr U.S. Benchmark 10-year yields close to one-week highs while the dollar rose to its strongest in more than a month.

Higher yields and interest rates dent the appeal of bullion by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Spot gold may rise to $1,860-$1,872 range

During the past few days gold benefited from weakness in equities markets, underpinning its status as a safe haven, but the Fed comments hit both gold and equities, showing that the economic outlook as presented by the Fed is much more important for the gold market, Fritsch added.

Gold prices have declined by about 2.5% since hitting their highest in 10 weeks on Tuesday.

A faster pace of rate increases in a potentially slowing economy with inflation not going down any time soon should be supportive for gold, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.5% to $23.12 an ounce, platinum slipped 0.7% to $1,023.89 and palladium was up 1.1% at $2,354.24.

Gold Prices Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold dips as hawkish Fed lifts US dollar and yields

Pakistan 'not completely optimistic' about Taliban govt, Moeed Yusuf tells NA body

'Defining moment': PM launches 'Criminal Law and Justice Reforms'

Dubai regulator fines Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi $136 million

Oil at seven-year high as Ukraine crisis overshadows Fed

Rupee's three-day losing streak ends, currency stable against US dollar

Tata back in charge: Struggling Air India sold after 69 years in govt hands

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid a day after leaving PSL bio-secure bubble

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

Pakistan reports over 7,000 cases as fifth wave continues

Moderna begins trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster

Read more stories