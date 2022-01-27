ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,614 Increased By 3.5 (0.08%)
BR30 17,609 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.07%)
KSE100 45,058 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,783 Increased By 44.6 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
South African rand opens weaker as Fed flags rate hikes

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand opened weaker on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell primed investors for US interest rate hikes, causing the dollar to leap.

At 0610 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4300 against the dollar, 0.6% weaker than its previous close.

Overnight the Fed left its policy rate unchanged, but Powell said the central bank was "of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting". Subsequent rate increases and an eventual reduction in the Fed's asset holdings would follow as needed, he added.

The dollar hit multi-week highs on Thursday in the wake of those comments, trading up 0.7% against a basket of currencies.

South African rand slightly firmer as markets await Fed decision

The rand might get some relief later in the session, when the South African Reserve Bank is expected to raise rates at its first monetary policy meeting of 2022.

Its repo rate decision is due at a press conference starting at 1300 GMT, with economists polled by Reuters predicting a 25-basis-point increase to 4.00%.

Around 0930 GMT, the statistics agency will publish the producer price index, shedding further light on inflationary pressures in the economy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond dropped in early deals on Thursday, with the yield up 8.5 basis points at 9.435%.

