Covid-19: ministry says 52pc of population vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has claimed that Pakistan has successfully completed the Covid-19 vaccination of 52 percent of the population.

The ministry announced this here on Wednesday in a tweet while giving details. According to the ministry, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is on top with vaccinating 79 percent of the eligible population, followed by Punjab with 59 percent vaccination, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 47 percent, Khyber-Pakhthunkhwa (KPK) 46 percent, Balochistan 45 percent, and Sindh 43 percent vaccination.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) set target 70 percent of the total population vaccination is must before ending the Covid-19 restriction in any region or country.

The data shows that Pakistan has to cover 18 percent more population to meet the WHO set standards of Covid-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, Covid19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here on Wednesday revealed in the past 24 hours, Pakistan has detected a total 5,196 coronavirus cases by performing 51,063 tests with a positivity ratio of 10.17 percent.

The NCOC data shows that the country was reporting over 10 percent Covid-19 positivity ratio for the past one week.

Pakistan also reported 15 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the national death tally to 29,137 since the pandemic outbreak.

After the detection of 5,196 new Covid-19 cases, the total infections tally has reached 1,386,348.

The country also reported 1,453 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the national recoveries tally to 1,271,081 since pandemic outbreak.

Karachi is the worst-hit city by the fifth wave of coronavirus as in the past 24 hours, the city recorded 40.91 positivity ratio, followed by Peshawar 27.99 percent, Muzaffarabad 26,89 percent, Hyderabad 26.54 percent, Rawalpindi 13.09 percent, Mardan 12.59 percent, Lahore 11.30 percent, Nowshera 10.89 percent, Abbotabad 10.61 percent and Islamabad 10.59 percent.

In terms of Covid-19 infections, Sindh is the worst-hit province with 531,008 cases, of which, 1,790 were detected in the past 24 hours, followed by the Punjab with 467,698 cases, of which, 1,534 were reported in the past 24 hours, KPK with 186,537 cases, of which, 854 were registered in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 120,813 cases, of which, 685 were recorded in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 35,734 cases, of which, 260 were detected in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 34,032 cases, of which, 57 were reported in the past 24 hours, and GB with 10,526, of which, 16 were reported in the past 24 hours.

On account of coronavirus deaths, Punjab with 13,119 deaths is the most affected province of the country, of which, two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh 7,753 deaths, of which, seven deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, KPK with 5,980 deaths, of which, three were reported in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 979 deaths, of which, three were reported in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 752 deaths, Balochistan with 367 deaths, and GB with 187 deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022