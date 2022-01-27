ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Strategic reserves of wheat: Ministry directed to formulate strategy

Recorder Report 27 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has asked the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) to formulate strategy to optimally maintain the strategic reserves of wheat in the country to meet any difficult situation in the future.

While presiding over the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), held at the Finance Division on Wednesday, the economic adviser Finance Ministry briefed the NPMC about weekly SPI, which witnessed decrease by 0.06 percent as compared to the previous week, which was 0.43 percent. 33 food items contributed increase of 0.05 percent, whereas, 18 non-food items contributed decrease of 0.11 percent to the SPI.

The NPMC was informed that there is decline in the SPI for the third time since December 31st, 2021.

The NPMC was updated on the prices of wheat flour and was informed that there was stability in the wheat flour prices in the country.

However, the slight variation in the wheat flour prices was due to the disruption in the supply caused by rain and fog.

The meeting discussed the stock position of wheat in the country and was informed that sufficient stocks of wheat are available.

The NPMC also discussed sugar prices in the country and directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to expedite the process for building strategic reserves of sugar in the country and maintain stability in prices.

On the prices of pulses, the NPMC was informed that prices of moong pulse have shown stability, while prices of gram, maash, and masoor pulses have registered increase due to less production of these pulses in the world, variations in the exchange rate and increased freight charges.

The finance minister expressed concerns on the difference in retail and wholesale prices of pulses in the country and directed the Ministry of NFS&R to investigate and take appropriate action against the exploiters to maintain stability in the prices of imported pulses.

Prices of edible oil in the country came under discussion in the meeting.

The NPMC showed concerns on the increase in the prices, whereas, international market has witnessed dip in the prices of edible oil and directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to formulate strategy and explore alternate options for import of edible oil to reduce the prices in the country.

The NPMC was briefed on the availability of essential goods at subsidised rates at the Sastaa and Sahulat Bazaars across the country.

In his concluding remarks, the finance minister underscored the efforts being made for keeping the prices of essential items in check and measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities throughout the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wheat NPMC SPI Shaukat Tarin

Comments

Comments are closed.

Strategic reserves of wheat: Ministry directed to formulate strategy

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

PM explains importance of health card

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

Due diligence of Samba Bank: UBL granted approval by SBP

Read more stories