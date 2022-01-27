ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity, bank stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; Playtech drops

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday with heavyweight mining, energy and banking shares leading gains before the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while Playtech dropped on reports of a potential breakup.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.3% with Royal Dutch Shell, Glencore and HSBC Holdings the top boosts to the index.

The banking sub-index rose 2.6%, tracking higher yields. Expectations of rising interest rates have boosted bank stocks this year.

Global shares steadied after sharp losses earlier this week as investors awaited any hints about faster tightening of monetary policy from the Fed later in the day.

The FTSE 100 has gained 1.3% so far this year, significantly outperforming a 4.4% drop in the wider European stock aggregate , helped by cheap valuations, strong banking and energy gains and a lower exposure to technology stocks.

“There is a lot of global rotation out of growth into value stocks and the FTSE 100 is full of value stocks and that is one of the key reasons why the FTSE has outperformed and we expect this trend to carry on,” said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 1.1% with travel and leisure stocks leading gains.

Britain’s Pets At Home jumped 2.7% after the pet supplies retailer raised its profit outlook for fiscal 2022.

Hungary-based carrier Wizz Air fell 0.2% after it posted a third-quarter operating loss and said the fourth quarter loss was likely to be slightly higher, before an expected improvement in spring.

Gambling software maker Playtech fell 6.9% and was among the worst performers on the mid-cap index after it once again backed a buyout by Aristocrat Leisure, following a report that the London-listed company was exploring a breakup if the deal does not go through.

HSBC FTSE 100 Royal Dutch Shell Glencore

Comments

Comments are closed.

Commodity, bank stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; Playtech drops

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

PM explains importance of health card

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

Due diligence of Samba Bank: UBL granted approval by SBP

Read more stories