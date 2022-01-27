ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
International Customs Day 2022 Messages from Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda Member Customs (Operations)

27 Jan, 2022

TEXT: Pakistan Customs is celebrating the International Customs day in unison with the World Customs Organization under the theme of “scaling up Customs digital transformation by embracing a data culture and building a data ecosystem”. In principle, this theme indicates the direction Customs Organizations world over should take to enable them to perform the heavy task mandated by their respective countries.

Evidently, technology averse Customs administration would neither be able to support its country’s industry and innovation nor protect it from cyber-attackson its economy in a highly digitized world. This is therefore a do or die situation and smart nations have been quick to adopt a data culture.

On this account I am very proud to say that Pakistan Customs has already embarked on this journey leading the Pakistan Single Window Project which when completed should be no less than world class. It will totally transform Pakistan’s cross border trade, directly reducing the cost of doing business and linking our industry into the global value chain.

On the enforcement side, data and analytics will enable Pakistan Customs to thwart illicit cross border trade, thereby protecting our society from its harmful effects. Pakistan Custom’s performance is measured by the revenue it collects, as a department within FBR, yet my Administration remains cognizant of its other significant mandates like trade facilitation, industry protection and trade competitiveness by cutting un-necessary costs. On all these counts, I am very proud to say that Pakistan Customs has tremendous achievements to showcase during the past year or so.

To steer Pakistan Customs in the right direction, we are replacing our logo and motto of 1975 “Integrity, Efficiency and Courtesy” with “Enforce, Facilitate and Progress”, which calls for us to undertake the additional roles of growth and development partners, like rest of the Customs administrations, rather than a mere revenue generating body. This shift in focus is in line with international best practices and the ever changing role of a dynamic organization. We are proud to have in our ranks dedicated and world class personnel who are ready to take on this mammoth responsibility of supporting Pakistan’s economic and social growth. I wish everyone a great International Customs Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PAKISTAN CUSTOMS International Customs Day Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda

Comments

Comments are closed.

