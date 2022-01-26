ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
AVN 104.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.28%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.56%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.47%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.87%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.63%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.38%)
TPL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-6.71%)
TPLP 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.33%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-6.28%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.52%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,582 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 17,269 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.38%)
KSE100 44,821 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia starts navy drills to rehearse protecting Arctic shipping lane

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian warships entered the Barents Sea on Wednesday to rehearse protecting a major shipping lane in the Arctic, its Northern Fleet said on Wednesday, as Moscow stages sweeping military exercises involving all of its fleets.

Russian military moves are being closely watched by the West at a time when a troop build-up near its border with Ukraine has sparked fears of a conflict. Moscow has denied it plans to launch an attack on Ukraine.

Moscow said last week it would stage a series of drills involving all its fleets in the seas directly adjacent to Russia.

The exercises will also include manoeuvres in the Mediterranean, the North Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, the northeast Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific.

US, Europe declare ‘unity’ against Russia over Ukraine

Wednesday's drills in the Arctic, which involve around 30 warships, 20 aircraft and 1,200 personnel, are designed to assess troops' combat readiness in the Arctic and their ability to protect the Northern Sea Route.

The exercises will see troops rehearse repelling military threats and help "ensure the security of sea lanes and Russia's areas of maritime economic activity in the northern seas in the event of a crisis," the Northern Fleet said.

Russia has invested heavily in infrastructure to develop the Northern Sea Route and hopes it will become a major shipping lane as the Arctic warms at a faster rate than the rest of the world. It is not currently used in winter due to thick ice cover.

UK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin

Russian authorities have said the country plans to begin year-round shipping via the Northern Sea Route in 2022 or 2023.

Mediterranean Atlantic Ocean Barents Sea Moscow stages sweeping military exercises Russian warships Northern Sea Route

Comments

1000 characters

Russia starts navy drills to rehearse protecting Arctic shipping lane

Another date: IMF board to now meet on February 2 for Pakistan's sixth review

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Pakistan reports 5,196 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

IMF urges El Salvador to remove bitcoin as legal tender

Read more stories