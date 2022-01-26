ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
AVN 104.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.56%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.09%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.47%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.92%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.63%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
TELE 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.49%)
TPL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-6.71%)
TPLP 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-5.68%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.11%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.52%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,582 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 17,271 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,836 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,661 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
LG Display Q4 profit drops 30% on year, hit by lower TV panel prices

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

SEOUL: South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd posted on Wednesday a 30% drop in quarterly operating profit on the year, hit by a steep decline in TV panel prices that offset solid shipments of smaller screens used for computers, laptops and smartphones.

The Apple Inc supplier posted an operating profit of 476 billion won ($397.64 million) for the October-December period, down from 678 billion a year earlier.

It missed an average analyst forecast of 588 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue rose 18% on year to 8.8 trillion won.

During October-December, prices of 55-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TV sets fell 37% from the previous quarter, according to market data from TrendForce's WitsView.

LG Energy Solution’s IPO attracts around $80bn bids from international investors

However, LG Display managed to avoid a bigger dent to profits, analysts said, as only 27% of sales came from television panels during the quarter.

Solid shipments of LCD panels for notebooks and monitors, whose prices declined by less than LCD TV panel prices, as well as higher-margin OLED panels for smartphones and TVs, should help LG defend its results this year, analysts said.

Shares of LG Display ended down 0.7%, versus the wider market's 0.4% fall.

