ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LG Energy Solution’s IPO attracts around $80bn bids from international investors

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

SYDNEY: South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution’s (LGES) $10.7 billion initial public offering (IPO) has received bids worth around $80 billion from international institutional investors, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The book for the offering, which is the largest ever in South Korea, will close on Wednesday with deal pricing set for Friday.

“We are getting the sense that demand has been good, but we cannot confirm or comment on the specific figures,” a spokesman for LGES said in a statement.

Potential investors were told on Tuesday there was no price sensitivity in the order book, which was already multiple times oversubscribed, said a third source, also with direct knowledge of the deal.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

At $80 billion, demand is about 13 times more than the $6 billion on offer to institutions, according to the company’s regulatory filings for the IPO.

South Korean media outlets have reported that domestic and foreign institutional investors have placed bids worth around $8.4 trillion.

LGES is LG Chem Ltd’s wholly owned battery subsidiary and supplies electric vehicle (EV) batteries to Tesla Inc and General Motors Co among others.

The IPO could take the company’s value to as much as 70.2 trillion won ($58.80 billion), which would make it South Korea’s third-biggest listed company after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc.

Reuters reported in December it was likely LGES would price its shares at the top of the range. The price range was set at 257,000 won ($215.27) to 300,000 won ($251.29) apiece when the deal was launched last week.

IPO South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution’s (LGES) international institutional investors

Comments

1000 characters

LG Energy Solution’s IPO attracts around $80bn bids from international investors

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

UK govt to cut funding for BBC: Mail

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters?

Valuation of properties: FBR not yet notified revised rates

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Doctor dies as Covid positivity ratio soars to 40pc in Karachi

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

Pakistan condemns harassment, illegal arrests in IIOJK

Non-traditional exports increased 60% in 4 months, says Razak Dawood

Read more stories