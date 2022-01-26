Wasa may sign 50m Euros accord with Hungary

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore is expected to sign a 50 million Euros agreement with a government-level Hungarian delegation during its visit to Pakistan in February.

According to sources, the Hungarian government had offered a 50 million Euros interest-free loan to Wasa Lahore for improving the existing water system in the provincial capital. During his recent visit to Budapest, the capital of Hungary, Wasa Lahore Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz held a meeting with Budapest Water Works CEO Ferenc Keszler and discussed the loan offer. On the occasion, the Budapest Water Works CEO showed a keen interest in projects planned by Wasa Lahore.

The sources further said that the loan will be used for Project Blue Drop, a project already launched for the provision of clean drinking water, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, automation and monitoring system for tube-wells.

“Through its partnership with Budapest Water Works, the Wasa Lahore will strive to further improve the water supply and drainage system in Lahore, besides improving the water quality. Overall, it will have a positive impact,” they added.

Under the loan, the Wasa Lahore will set up an Emergency Response Unit to deal with any future emergency situation, besides installing a SCADA system at all water supply tube-wells in Lahore. It will also set up a small-scale treatment plant along the Lahore canal adjacent to parks and the treated water will be supplied to these parks; as a pilot project, these treatment plants will be set up near Iqbal Park, Bagh Jinnah and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park.

“The Burki Road Sewerage Drainage and Treatment Plant project will also be completed with the assistance of the government of Hungary. Moreover, with the participation of Budapest Water Works, Wasa, officers will have access to international level training opportunities,” sources said.

