Journalist shot dead outside Lahore’s press club

LAHORE: Unknown armed assailants shot dead a senior journalist of a private TV channel in the broad daylight outside the Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Monday, police said.

The police said that two armed masked men riding a motorbike opened a volley of fire on Capital TV’s senior crime reporter Husnain Shah as he stopped his car at the traffic signal outside the LPC. The journalist died on the spot, police added. Shah was also a member of the press club.

The witnesses said the assailants were on a motorbike. They said that one of the assailants was wearing an orange cap. Meanwhile, a large number of journalists staged a protest demonstration against law enforcement agencies.

According to the police, the motive behind the targeted killing was not clear yet. They said the journalist received multiple bullets, most of them in his abdomen, which proved fatal.

Moreover, the forensic experts recovered at least 10 bullet casings from the spot, they said, adding that circumstantial evidences indicate that the journalist had an enmity with someone as he as brutally murdered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022