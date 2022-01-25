Kamyab Jawan Programme: Rs2.5bn disbursed in South Punjab: SAPM Dar

MULTAN: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for youth affairs, Usman Dar Monday said that a huge sum of Rs 2500 million has so far been disbursed among the youth in south Punjab under Kamyab Jawan Programme to re-energize their talent for more jobs and stronger economy.

Addressing participants of two-day SME Mela at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) via video link, Dar said that the initiative has generated 5000 job opportunities.

Usman Dar said that Kamyab Jawan Programme was just one initiative out of several others PTI government has taken to divert youth to productive business ventures by resolving their finance related problems.

He said that these loans were being issued without any discrimination.

Managing Director State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ashraf Khan, SVP MCCI Suhail Tufail, VP Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, former MCCI president Sheikh Fazal Elahi, former SVP Roomana Tanweer, Khanewal chamber president Muhammad Tayyab, chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Suhail Mahmood Haral, women chamber vice president Sadia Ali, besides representatives of retailers, chamber of small traders, regional heads and officials of banks were present.

Usman Dar said that business community was taking advantage of the business friendly schemes of the PTI government adding that Rs 100 billion disbursements would be made under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said that SBP was playing a pivotal role in this scheme. Not only this but Ghar Aasaan and SAAF programmes were also running successfully and billions were being released to people to promote business, industry and construction.

These loans were being extended on merit and only deserving people were getting the soft term finance facility.

In addition to SBP, 21 partner banks were also contributing, he said adding that the Bank of Punjab (BoP) was disbursing Rs 10 billion.

He disclosed that loans worth Rs 2-3 billion were being released every month.

SBP MD Ashraf Khan said that record Rs 31 billion worth of loans were extended during last two years. Private banks voluntarily agreed to extend Rs 21 billion as loans in just one year and their disbursement in six months stood at Rs 16.5 billion.

MCCI president Khawaja Muhammad Hussain hailed the PTI government for launching innovative ideas and initiatives to promote business and industry in the country.