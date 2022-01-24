Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar resigns

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday announced that he has resigned from his post, but added that he will remain associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as an advisor,” said Akbar.

Mirza added that he sincerely hopes the process of accountability continues under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as per the manifesto of PTI.

“I will remain associated with the party and keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity,” he added.

Back in July 2020, Akbar had been elevated from his post as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability to Advisor to the Prime Minister on accountability and interior, with the status of federal minister.

Back in 2018, Akbar was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability

Akbar, who is a lawyer and legal adviser by profession, is a former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also the founder, legal director and a trustee of the Foundation for Fundamental Rights.

Just days ago, Akbar said that it is most likely that self-exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the prime suspect in the Rana Shamim Affidavit case, will be made part of the contempt of court proceedings in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Judge Rana Mohammad Shamim in his “sealed” affidavit had accused former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) of trying to manipulate the outcome of a case involving Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Akbar casted doubts over the timing of unveiling or notarizing of the affidavit saying that it clearly indicates ill intentions of the “beneficiaries” who wanted to “influence” the outcome of appeals filed by ex-premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, requesting the IHC to set aside their convictions in corruption references.