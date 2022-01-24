ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran rules out US prisoner release as nuclear talks precondition

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: Iran on Monday ruled out any US preconditions for reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, including the release of American prisoners held by the Islamic Republic while blaming Washington for the slow pace of talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna.

The lead US nuclear negotiator told Reuters on Sunday the United States was unlikely to strike an agreement with Iran to revive the nuclear pact unless Tehran released four US citizens Washington says it is holding hostage.

"Iran has never accepted any preconditions ... The US official's comments on the release of US prisoners in Iran is for domestic use," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

Iran has been in talks with world powers since April to reinstate the deal. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump had ditched the agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran, prompting Iran to gradually breach limits of the deal on its nuclear programme.

Moscow welcomes 'progress' on Iran nuclear deal

But after eight rounds of talks, the thorniest points remain the speed and scope of lifting sanctions on Tehran, including Iran's demand for a US guarantee of no further punitive steps, and how and when to restore curbs on Iran's atomic work.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said earlier on Monday that preconditions set by US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley would slow down the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Iran has repeatedly said it is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, which has long demanded that Tehran release US citizens who it says are political prisoners.

Tehran, which denies holding people for political reasons, has accused many of the dual-nationals and foreigners in its jails of espionage. Tehran says Iranians detained in the US, mostly for breaking sanctions, are being unjustly held.

"Iranians held in US prisons are in jail for fabricated reasons, but American nationals have been convicted in Iran," Khatibzadeh said.

However, Khatibzadeh said Tehran and Washington can reach "a lasting agreement on both separate paths (the Vienna talks and the prisoner exchange) if the other party has the will."

Iran deal still possible after 'modest progress': Blinken

The two sides have done prisoner swaps in the past. Navy veteran Michael White, detained in 2018, returned home in June 2020 in return for the United States allowing an Iranian-American physician Majid Taheri to visit Iran. White said he contracted COVID-19 while in detention.

In December 2018, Washington and Tehran worked on a prisoner exchange in which Iran freed US citizen Xiyue Wang, who had been held for three years on spying charges, and the United States freed Iranian Massoud Soleimani, who faced charges of violating US sanctions on Iran.

Iran Washington nuclear deal Islamic republic robert malley American prisoners

Comments

1000 characters

Iran rules out US prisoner release as nuclear talks precondition

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar resigns

Rupee loses ground against US dollar, falls 0.14%

Player of the Year: Shaheen Shah Afridi leads Pakistan's domination of ICC awards

Taliban, Western officials hold landmark talks on food crisis

India against Pakistan's improved relationship with Afghan Taliban: Sheikh Rashid

Bitcoin tumbles to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

SECP appoints Parker Russel AJS to 'conduct fraud investigation/forensic audit' of Hascol

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

Read more stories