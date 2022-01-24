ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.68%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.64%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.91%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
GGL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.16%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.57%)
TPL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TPLP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
TREET 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
TRG 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.44%)
WAVES 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.25%)
YOUW 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,592 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,500 Decreased By -281.5 (-1.58%)
KSE100 44,954 Decreased By -64.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,730 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK's Johnson orders inquiry into discrimination claim against Muslim lawmaker

Reuters Updated 24 Jan, 2022

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims by a lawmaker who said she was fired from a ministerial job in the government partly because her Muslim faith was making colleagues uncomfortable.

Nusrat Ghani, 49, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that she had been told by a "whip" - an enforcer of parliamentary discipline - that her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking.

"The Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP," Downing Street said.

As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriously.

The government's chief whip, Mark Spencer, said he was the person at the centre of Ghani's allegations.

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Johnson met Ghani to discuss the "extremely serious" claims in July 2020, a spokesperson from the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

Downing Street said that when the allegations were first made, Johnson recommended she make a formal complaint to the Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

"She did not take up this offer," Downing Street said.

Boris Johnson British Prime Minister UK lawmaker Nusrat Ghani

Comments

1000 characters
2 Comment(s)
Sort By
Salim khan Jan 24, 2022 12:38pm
Bla bla bla bla bla bla
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Salim khan Jan 24, 2022 12:38pm
Sorry no comments at all bcz world is going to sucks soon
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

UK's Johnson orders inquiry into discrimination claim against Muslim lawmaker

CCoCPEC to fine-tune PM’s China agenda

Pakistan reports over 7,000 Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Pakistan reduces quarantine period to five days

Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo

UAE intercepts Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia reports two injured by fallen missile

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

Read more stories