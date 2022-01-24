ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Goodwill gesture: 20 Indian fishermen released from prison

INP 24 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday released 20 Indian fishermen in a goodwill gesture from a Karachi prison after they were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.

According to details, the Indian fishermen were imprisoned in Karachi’s Landhi prison from where they would be transferred to Lahore via bus, to be finally shifted to India via Wagah border.

Edhi Trust will bear all travel expenses of these Indian prisoners from Karachi to Lahore.

Jail Superintendent of Landhi prison said that there were 588 Indian fishermen currently jailed in Pakistan with 42 of them being under trial prisoners while 516 being convicted of their crimes.

As many as 620 Pakistani fishermen and 10 others are also jailed in Indian prisons and waiting to be repatriated back to their country. In November 2021, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen from Malir Jail in Karachi.

These fishermen, arrested for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters, were released from jail after they completed their convictions. Jail official Arshad Shah has said that these fishermen of India were awarded a four-year jail term and they have completed their sentences. “Indian authorities have confirmed the Indian nationality of these fishermen,” the jail official further said.

“All legal formalities have been completed for their release from jail. They are being released immediately from prison as a goodwill gesture,” the jail superintendent said.

