ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Taliban will not allow any group to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister says TTP's demands unacceptable
BR Web Desk 22 Jan, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that the Afghan Taliban have guaranteed that no militant group would be allowed to operate against Pakistan.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had made some demands during the talks that were unacceptable.

"If they accept Pakistan's constitution and laws, our doors are still open," he said while referring to the possibility of resumption of talks with the TTP.

Pakistan's government announced late last year it had entered a month-long truce with the TTP, facilitated by Afghanistan's Taliban, but that expired on December 9 after peace talks failed to make progress.

The minister added that Pakistan has not held talks with Daish or the Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), the group which claimed responsibility for the Lahore bomb blast on Thursday.

Need to be very alert after terrorist attack in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

"BNA is a small group," he said, adding that culprits of the Lahore blast will be apprehended soon.

He noted that militant attacks in Pakistan have grown in the last three months. "These attacks cannot break our resolve to tackle militancy."

Earlier this week, Rashid had said that there was a need to stay alert of terrorism-related incidents. "We have received a kind of signal that terrorist incidents have started happening in Islamabad. This is the first incident of the year and we need to be very alert," he said.

Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

Talking about Afghanistan, the minister said the current atmosphere in the country is not against Pakistan. "NDS and RAW were defeated in Afghanistan.

"Taliban have defeated some 42 international forces that were fighting against them in Afghanistan."

He asked the opposition parties to delay their March 23 rally in Islamabad as many leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were coming to Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Day Parade.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said earlier this month that a meeting of the OIC will be held on March 22 in Islamabad.

"We will celebrate our 75th Pakistan Day with our brothers and the OIC Foreign Ministers Council will attend the March 23 parade as a guest,” said Qureshi.

Afghan Taliban Pakistan Day Parade Sheikh Rasid TTP issue Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA)

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban will not allow any group to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Afghans urgently need humanitarian relief: PM Imran

NCOC issues new guidelines for mosques, places of worship

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions

FBR chief has pledged to withdraw notices against exchange companies: Malik Bostan

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,540 Covid-19 cases

At least eight fishermen missing after boat capsizes near Thatta

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir in stable condition in hospital

Stokes, Archer, Gayle missing from IPL auction: reports

Read more stories