KCA concerned over low gas pressure, suspension of supply to EOS

KARACHI: Khawaja M Zubair, Chairman, the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA), has expressed his extreme concern over the low gas pressure and closure of gas supply to the EOS - “Export Oriented Sector” of Sindh and Balochistan, which are contributing more than 52 percent in total textile exports of Pakistan.

He observed that due to extremely low gas pressure and frequent unavailability of gas supply to the EOS located in Sindh and Hub area of Balochistan, it has become very difficult to run the industry. He also observed that despite the Government’s intention to facilitate the EOS with a view to boost exports and earn valuable foreign exchange for the country, they are not being provided full and uninterrupted supply of gas resulting in the EOS of the above referred two provinces are unable to achieve their production target and fulfil their export commitments due to which their foreign buyers might likely to divert their orders to other countries.

With a view to save the EOS of Sindh and Balochistan from total closure, Khawaja M Zubair, Chairman, the KCA urges upon the government to immediately intervene in this serious issue of national interest and issue directive to the gas supply companies to provide gas first to the EOS including textile industry enabling them to meet their production target, fulfil their export commitments without any disruption and continue to play their important role in the growth of country’s economy.

