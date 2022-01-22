ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Honda Atlas increases car prices due to 'FED impact'

  • Pak Suzuki also recently raised prices after the 'mini-budget'
BR Web Desk 22 Jan, 2022

Following Pak Suzuki and Indus Motor Company, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) has also increased prices across its lineup by up to Rs126,000, confirmed multiple dealerships to Business Recorder.

The latest hike, they say, is due to the increase in Federal Excise Duty (FED) in the recently announced Finance (Supplementary) bill 2022.

Following are the revised prices:

Honda City

Prices of Honda City's 1.2L MT and 1.2L CVT have remained unchanged at Rs2,729,000 and Rs2,949,000, respectively. It is worth mentioning that Honda City's 6th generation was launched in Pakistan last July. The 1.2L MT was priced at Rs2.59 million, while the 1.2L CVT variant was at Rs2.79 million at the time.

Honda prices after the FED impact
Honda prices after the FED impact

However, the price of Honda City 1.5L CVT has gone up by Rs77,000. The variant’s new price tag is Rs3,146,000 against its previous rate of Rs3,069,000.

Similarly, Honda City 1.5L Aspire MT and CVT variants have witnessed a hike of Rs80,000 and Rs85,000, respectively. They now cost Rs3,279,000, and Rs3,454,00, respectively.

Honda Civic

Civic’s 1.5L Turbo RS observed the highest price surge of Rs126,000. Its rate increased to Rs5,175,000 against the old rate of Rs5,049,000. However, dealers say orders for the Turbo variant are not currently being entertained.

Pak Suzuki increases car prices 'owing to mini-budget'

With an increase of Rs100,000, the price of Civic 1.8L VTI CVT has risen from Rs3,979,000 to Rs4,079,000.

Likewise, the rate of Civic VTI CVT SR has gone from Rs4,259,000 to Rs4,366,000, a hike of Rs107,000.

Honda BR-V

Honda BR-V CVT S will now cost Rs 3,689,000 against the earlier price of Rs3,599,000, meaning its price has been increased by Rs90,000.

10th Generation Honda Civic likely to be discontinued, say dealers

Honda likely to discontinue 10th Gen Civic

The new price hike, the first of 2022, comes after Business Recorder reported that Honda is likely to discontinue its 10th Generation Civic in Pakistan.

Officials at multiple dealerships had said that the running model of the Civic could be discontinued this year, lending credence to social media posts making the rounds of a newer generation expected in 2022.

