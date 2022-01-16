ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

Recorder Report 16 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has enforced the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 to withdraw sales tax exemptions to the tune of Rs 343 billion from January 16, 2022.

Chairman FBR Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed told media on the conclusion of the first computerised draw on POS Prize held at the FBR (HQs) that the president has given assent to the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 to bring fundamental changes in the sales tax law and withdraw sales tax exemptions given to the elite class and powerful lobbies and cartels, he added.

Supplementary finance bill: Cabinet pauses process over questions

Under the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022, the sales tax would be applicable from the next day of the assent given by the president.

The president has given assent to the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 on Saturday and sales tax measures would become applicable from Sunday (January 16).

