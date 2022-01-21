ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
Tearful Adele pulls plug on Las Vegas show

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

LOS ANGELES: A tearful Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency Thursday, a day before it was due to begin.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar said her sold-out show was not ready, blaming "delivery delays and Covid."

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she said in a video posted to Instagram.

"We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."

Instagram tests letting creators charge subscriptions

A distraught Adele, who sobbed throughout the video, said half the crew were ill.

"I'm gutted. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we've run out of time.

"I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled," she added, pledging the shows would be rescheduled.

Tickets to watch the British megastar at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Fridays and Saturdays were reportedly changing hands on the secondary market at up to $30,000 each.

The show, entitled "Weekends With Adele," was set for two performances a week from January 21 to April 16.

The residency was due to be followed by two dates in London's Hyde Park, and was the only tour announced in support of the album "30."

Many big name performers have struggled to navigate the hazards of touring during a global pandemic.

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams are among those who have reportedly tested positive for the virus mid-tour.

