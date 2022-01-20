ANL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.39%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
AVN 99.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.43%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.47%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.62%)
GGL 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.45%)
GTECH 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.89 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.23%)
PACE 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
PIBTL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.43%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WAVES 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.93%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.27%)
BR30 17,400 Decreased By -296.4 (-1.67%)
KSE100 44,561 Decreased By -272 (-0.61%)
KSE30 17,561 Decreased By -91.1 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Instagram tests letting creators charge subscriptions

AFP 20 Jan, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: Instagram will let some content creators in the United States charge subscriptions to fans, allowing popular users to dabble with a way to make steady money as the platform competes for online stars.

Social media users whose posts draw large audiences help platforms from Twitch and YouTube to TikTok and Instagram generate revenue, so social networks vie to be their preferred stages.

"Subscriptions are for creators," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in a video posted on Twitter.

"Creators do what they do to make a living and it's important that is predictable."

Kylie Jenner first woman to gain 300m Instagram followers

A small number of Instagram content creators in the United States will take part in a subscription test launching this week, Mosseri said.

The selected creators will be able to sell subscriptions for access to exclusive content, including live streams.

"Over time, we hope to expand these features because it's important that subscriptions are integrated throughout the entire Instagram experience," Mosseri said.

Meta-owned Instagram believes creators should "own their relationship with subscribers," so it is also working on ways for them to be able to take their lists of paying fans to apps built by other companies, Mosseri added.

