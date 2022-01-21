AGP identifies departments resisting audits

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has identified departments under 15 federal ministries, including the NEPRA, IRSA, and PTCL have yet to allow the AGP access to their data for audits.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also sought lists of those government entities, which were barred to hold audit despite ruling from the parliament and the PM’s Office, according to sources.

Attock Petroleum Limited, Rawalpindi, Zakat deduction office, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, Islamabad (PTCL), and College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) are among those that have not yet been audited. The Bank of Punjab Lahore, KP Employees Social Security Institution (KPESSI), POF Welfare Trust, WahCantt, and the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE), Punjab Rural Support Program (PRSP); M/s Pak Kuwait Investment Co Ltd; M/s Pak Oman Investment Co Ltd; M/s Pak Iran Investment Co Ltd; M/s Pak Brunei Investment Co Ltd; M/s Pak Libya Holding Co Ltd; M/s Pak Bahrain Investment Co Ltd; Pakistan Chemical and Energy Sector Skill Development Company (PCESSDC) and Sind Bank, departments under the Energy Ministry are PARCO; Mari Gas Company Limited, and MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V (Tal-JV), the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom subsidiaries including PTCL, Pak Datacom Limited (PDL), and the Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET) are among the departments which have not been audited yet.

The Ministry of Water Resources departments, which refused auditors to hold audit are the Welfare Fund WAPDA along with director accounts (Funds); the WAPDA and the GP Funds Section, WAPDA House, Lahore, and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

Railway Officers Club, Lahore; NEPRA; DHA Karachi and other departments; People Primary Health Initiatives; Administrator Auqaf; Education Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA); Additional IGP Finance Welfare, Punjab; Punjab Prison Foundation; Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation; Health Infrastructure Program AJ&K; and KFW and Development Bank Germany (Donor). AGP’s accounts must be audited by an external auditor immediately, according to the PAC. Despite repeated requests from the Ministry of Finance, the AGP has refused to submit to its own audit for the past many years.

