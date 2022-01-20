ANL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.53%)
FFL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.46%)
GGGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.42%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.85%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.77%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.24%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.1%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,295 Decreased By -402.1 (-2.27%)
KSE100 44,539 Decreased By -294.8 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,546 Decreased By -106.1 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand pauses after inflation-inspired rally

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand paused early on Thursday after surging a day earlier when inflation figures bolstered the case for the central bank to raise interest rates next week.

At 0714 GMT, the rand traded at 15.3300 against the dollar, unchanged from its previous close. On Wednesday it strengthened over 1%.

"The market has adjusted its pricing of implied rate hikes in South Africa somewhat aggressively in recent weeks," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

South African rand inches higher; analysts expect rate hike next week

"The risk to the rand going forward is that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) disappoints by hiking less than the market is positioned for, with the prospect of easing supply-side inflation through 2022 and a flagging economy."

The SARB's first rate decision of 2022 is due on Jan. 27, with economists polled by Reuters predicting a 25 basis point increase in the repo rate to 4.00%.

Last year the SARB lagged some other emerging market central banks like those of Russia and Brazil in raising rates, but it increased them by 25 basis points at the last monetary policy meeting of 2021 in November - its first hike in three years.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was up 0.8% in early trade. The government's benchmark 2030 bond was a fraction weaker, with the yield rising 0.5 basis points to 9.375%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand pauses after inflation-inspired rally

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Long-awaited SME policy launched

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

World Bank chief takes swipe at Microsoft's $69bn gaming deal as poor countries struggle

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India's top away ODI run-scorer

PM given briefing on urea

Read more stories