ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
AVN 100.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.24%)
GGGL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.03%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.45%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.61%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
TELE 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.17%)
TPL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.52%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
TRG 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.89%)
UNITY 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.99%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.13%)
YOUW 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.45%)
BR30 18,318 Decreased By -305.9 (-1.64%)
KSE100 45,395 Decreased By -112.3 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,879 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
South African rand inches higher; analysts expect rate hike next week

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, as a dollar rally cooled, and analysts predicted the country's central bank would raise interest rates next week.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5050 against the dollar, roughly 0.1% stronger than its previous close.

The rand had been dragged lower on Tuesday by rising US Treasury yields which supported the dollar.

But the dollar slipped back 0.1% against a basket of currencies as of Wednesday morning in Johannesburg.

South African rand slips as dollar edges higher

A Reuters poll predicted the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) would raise its main lending rate by another 25 basis points to 4.00% on Jan. 27 to combat rising inflation, which could support the rand.

At around 0800 GMT, the statistics agency will publish December inflation figures, which are expected to show a further rise to 5.7% year on year from 5.5% in November, approaching the top of the SARB's 3%-6% target range.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 2.5 basis points to 9.485%.

