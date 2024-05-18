AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bodies of US, Nepali climbers recovered from Tibet mountain

AFP Published May 18, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KATHMANDU: A team of mountaineers has retrieved the bodies of a US climber and her Nepali guide who were killed in an avalanche on Mount Shishapangma in Tibet last year, organisers said Saturday.

Mount Shishapangma is one of the highest mountains in the world, at 8,027 metres (26,335 feet), and is located entirely within Chinese territory.

In October last year, an avalanche on the mountain killed two US climbers and their Nepali guides.

Nirmal Purja of Elite Exped, a firm that organises expeditions, said Saturday it had retrieved the bodies of American Anna Gutu and her Nepali guide Mingmar Sherpa.

Nepali guide dies on Himalayan peak as climbing season begins

“Earlier this week, we were able to climb on Shishapangma and were able to bring them down the mountain and cross the border,” he said on Instagram.

“From there we brought them to Kathmandu and onward to be reunited with their families.”

China has closed Shishapangma expeditions this year, but the Elite Exped team was given a permit for this mission.

The bodies of the other two, American Gina Marie Rzucidlo and her record-holding guide Tenjen “Lama” Sherpa are still missing.

Tenjen Sherpa set the record last year for the fastest summit of all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre (26,000-foot) mountains alongside Norway’s Kristin Harila.

Harila said on Instagram Friday that she was in Nepal for the “search and repatriation” of her climbing partner and Rzucidlo but did not get a permit.

“I am so disappointed and feel totally empty in this situation,” she said.

“We need a closure. But unfortunately, not now, not this time.”

Nepal Himalayan peak Tibet

Comments

200 characters

Bodies of US, Nepali climbers recovered from Tibet mountain

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories