May 19, 2024
Pakistan

Truck accident in Punjab’s Khushab kills 14

  • DRO says the accident was caused by the vehicle's brake failure
BR Web Desk Published May 18, 2024

In a truck accident on Saturday in Punjab's Khushab district, 14 people, including five women, were killed and 12 were injured, Aaj News reported.

The accident occurred when a Mazda truck traveling from Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Naushera, Punjab fell into a ditch.

The accident was caused by a brake failure on the vehicle, according to District Rescue Officer Hafiz Abdul Rasheed.

The crash left 14 people dead, while 12 others sustained injuries.

Eid holidays: Traffic accidents claim 25 lives in Punjab

Eight individuals with more serious injuries were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Naushera, while four others received first aid from rescue personnel.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate event and offered his condolences to the families of the departed.

Last month, at least 25 people were killed and over 2,500 injured in traffic accidents across Punjab province during the first two days of Eid al-Fitr, according to Rescue 1122, the emergency service provider.

