Zardari, Fazl agree to meet ‘soon’

ISLAMABAD: A telephonic contact was held between former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday.

Both the leaders agreed to hold a meeting soon. According to sources, both Zardari and Fazl held a telephonic conversation and discussed affairs of mutual interests. They also chatted about the rapidly changing political situation of the country and resolved to hold a meeting for having a mutual consultation.

Meanwhile, the JUI-F Chief on Wednesday slammed the administration in Dera Ismail Khan for utilizing government resources in a bid to influence the mayor’s election in the area, calling upon the Chief Election Commissioner to take notice of the government’s pre-poll rigging. The Maulana was of the view that the government-approved development schemes worth Rs1.88 billion for DI Khan before the mayor election declaring the poll controversial.