ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Pakistan

Zardari, Fazl agree to meet ‘soon’

NNI 20 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A telephonic contact was held between former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday.

Both the leaders agreed to hold a meeting soon. According to sources, both Zardari and Fazl held a telephonic conversation and discussed affairs of mutual interests. They also chatted about the rapidly changing political situation of the country and resolved to hold a meeting for having a mutual consultation.

Meanwhile, the JUI-F Chief on Wednesday slammed the administration in Dera Ismail Khan for utilizing government resources in a bid to influence the mayor’s election in the area, calling upon the Chief Election Commissioner to take notice of the government’s pre-poll rigging. The Maulana was of the view that the government-approved development schemes worth Rs1.88 billion for DI Khan before the mayor election declaring the poll controversial.

Asif Ali Zardari Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM political situation

Comments

Comments are closed.

