Rental Power Projects: NAB submits reply against acquittal pleas of accused

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted its reply with respect to acquittal applications filed by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Asharf and other accused under the National Accountability (second and third amendment) Ordinances 2021 in Rental Power Projects (Satiana, Reshma and Gulf power) cases.

The Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Asghar Ali, also issued notice to the NAB to submit its reply after another accused Rafiqu Butt filed acquittal under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

At the start of the hearing, the NAB filed its reply regarding the acquittal applications filed by the accused under the recently-promulgated ordinances.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 22.

The NAB had filed the reference against the accused in 2013.

The bureau had filed 12 RPP references including the Turkish ship-mounted power plant (Karkey), Piranghaib Power Plant, Multan, Sahiwal Power Plant, Guddu Power Plant in Sindh, Naudero-I Power Plant in Sindh, Naudero-II Power Plant in Sindh, Reshma Power Generation in Raiwind, Young Gen Power Ltd, Bhikki, Gulf Rental Power (Pvt) Ltd, 150MW Sharaqpur RPP, and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

Out of the 12 cases, the Accountability Court, Islamabad, has acquitted Ashraf and others in two cases, Multan, Sahiwal power plant, and Piranghaib power plant, while the Accountability Court, Lahore, acquitted Ashraf and others in the Gepco case.

