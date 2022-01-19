ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
Pakistan

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, expresses satisfaction over CPEC's progress

BR Web Desk 19 Jan, 2022

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the GHQ on Wednesday.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed.

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, discusses Afghan peace process

This is the Chinese envoy's second meeting with COAS Bajwa in two months. In November last year, the Chinese envoy met COAS Bajwa and exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed.

In his comments, COAS Bajwa reiterated the need for convergence of efforts towards a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan in pursuit of regional stability.

