Pakistan

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, discusses Afghan peace process

BR Web Desk 05 Nov 2021

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Incoming Chinese Defence Attache Major General Yang Yang called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the GHQ on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed, the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement.

They also exchanged views on the Afghan peace process and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed.

In his comments, COAS Bajwa reiterated the need for convergence of efforts towards a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan in pursuit of regional stability.

COAS also congratulated the incoming Chinese defence attaché.

