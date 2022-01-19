Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher

HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong ended slightly higher on Wednesday after a volatile day, helped by hopes the Chinese central bank will unveil fresh economy-boosting measures soon, following an interest rate cut at the start of the week.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 15.07 points, to 24,127.85.

But the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.33 percent, or 11.73 points, to 3,558.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.92 percent, or 22.71 points, to 2,442.12.