ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
ASL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.7%)
GGL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GTECH 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.91%)
PACE 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.14%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.04%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.11%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.73%)
TRG 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.02%)
UNITY 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.13%)
YOUW 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 18,313 Decreased By -310 (-1.66%)
KSE100 45,393 Decreased By -114 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,877 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

  • Country logs 5,472 fresh cases at a positivity ratio of 9.48%
BR Web Desk 19 Jan, 2022

Pakistan reported over 5,000 cases for the second consecutive day, while the positivity level also stood above 9% as the fifth Covid-19 wave continued to worsen in the country.

During the last 24 hours, 57,669 tests were conducted, out of which 5,472 came out positive, the highest since August 4, when the country reported 5,661 Covid-19 cases.

Similarly, the positivity was recorded at 9.48%, the highest since May when it stood at around 9.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,338,993 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pakistan.

There are currently 44,717 active cases, while 908 cases are critical.

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases as 5th wave intensifies

Another eight deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 29,037. During the last 24 hours, 628 people recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 1,265,239.

Sindh reports 3,378 cases, six new deaths

Meanwhile, Sindh reported 3,378 coronavirus cases and six deaths. This is the second time in less than a week that the provincial caseload has crossed the 3,000 mark.

Sindh reports 3,283 coronavirus cases and six new deaths

On Tuesday, Karachi with 38.79 percent Covid-19 positivity ratio remained the worst affected city followed by Gujranwala with 15 percent, Hyderabad 14 percent, Lahore 12.87 percent, Nowshera 10 percent, Islamabad 8.86 percent, Rawalpindi 7.60 percent, and Peshawar 7.24 percent

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid said on Tuesday that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) was considering the enforcement of smart lockdown in major hotspot cities, where high Omicron positivity ratio was witnessed.

The decision to impose smart and mini lockdown in high corona positive areas of country would be taken on the directives of the NCOC in next couple of days, she said.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Read more stories