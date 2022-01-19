ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Repatriation of convicted citizens, criminals: Pakistan, UK agree to finalise agreements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to finalize and...
Press Release 19 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to finalize and sign at the earliest agreements for repatriation of convicted citizens and criminals.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and UK High Commissioner in Islamabad Christian Turner in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

It was realized that the agreements are in the interest of both the countries and there is a need to accelerate progress in it. The two sides were also of the view that bilateral agreements will further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

