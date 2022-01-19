Repatriation of convicted citizens, criminals: Pakistan, UK agree to finalise agreements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to finalize and sign at the earliest agreements for repatriation of convicted citizens and criminals.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and UK High Commissioner in Islamabad Christian Turner in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

It was realized that the agreements are in the interest of both the countries and there is a need to accelerate progress in it. The two sides were also of the view that bilateral agreements will further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

