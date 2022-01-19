KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 6.365 billion and the number of lots traded at 5,602.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 1.858 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.688 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.123 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 786.693 million), Silver (PKR 308.254 million), Platinum (PKR 231.762 million), Copper (PKR 158.240 million), Natural Gas (PKR 106.987 million), SP 500 (PKR 52.377 million) and DJ (PKR 50.415 million).

