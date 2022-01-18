Iran says diplomats in Saudi for OIC posts

TEHRAN: Iranian diplomats are in Saudi Arabia to start work at a global organisation representing Muslims, a first since the two rivals cut ties in 2016, Iran’s foreign ministry announced on Monday.

“The delegation is now in Jeddah to start its work at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press conference. This “can be a good prelude for the two sides to send delegations to visit their embassies,” he added.

Shiite-majority Iran and the Sunni Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are both members of the pan-Islamic body of 57 member states. The two regional rivals have so far held four rounds of talks since April aimed at improving relations. “We have given our written points of interest to the Saudi delegation at the fourth round of negotiations in Baghdad and we are awaiting the responses,” Khatibzadeh stressed.