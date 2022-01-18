ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
ASC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 100.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.18%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.16%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GGL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.24%)
GTECH 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
TPL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TRG 94.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.91%)
UNITY 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WAVES 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
WTL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.84%)
YOUW 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.89%)
BR100 4,694 Increased By 7.6 (0.16%)
BR30 18,663 Increased By 22.1 (0.12%)
KSE100 45,660 Increased By 48.2 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,960 Increased By 18.3 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Iran says diplomats in Saudi for OIC posts

AFP Updated 18 Jan, 2022

TEHRAN: Iranian diplomats are in Saudi Arabia to start work at a global organisation representing Muslims, a first since the two rivals cut ties in 2016, Iran’s foreign ministry announced on Monday.

“The delegation is now in Jeddah to start its work at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press conference. This “can be a good prelude for the two sides to send delegations to visit their embassies,” he added.

Iran says decision time for US in nuclear talks

Shiite-majority Iran and the Sunni Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are both members of the pan-Islamic body of 57 member states. The two regional rivals have so far held four rounds of talks since April aimed at improving relations. “We have given our written points of interest to the Saudi delegation at the fourth round of negotiations in Baghdad and we are awaiting the responses,” Khatibzadeh stressed.

Saudi Arabia Iran OIC Saeed Khatibzadeh Iranian diplomats

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says diplomats in Saudi for OIC posts

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Wholesale lenders, executing agents: SBP unveils mechanism for KPP markup and credit loss subsidies

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Pakistani among three killed in drone strike in UAE

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

SHC observes: Foreign indenting commission liable to Sindh ST on services

Texas incident: UK police arrest 2

Read more stories