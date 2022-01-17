ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says decision time for US in nuclear talks

AFP 17 Jan, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday it is time for the United States to take political decisions to resolve key remaining issues, including on lifting sanctions, at talks aimed at reviving Tehran's nuclear deal.

"What remains are important and key issues that require specific political decisions," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at his weekly news conference.

"Washington, in particular, must announce its decisions on removing sanctions and the remaining issues," he said.

"If this happens ... we will reach a lasting, reliable agreement at a good pace."

His remarks came on the day chief negotiators were due to return to Vienna for the talks after having travelled home on Saturday for consultations.

Discussions continued over the weekend at the level of experts.

The drive to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal resumed in late November, after talks were suspended in June as Iran elected ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi.

The 2015 deal -- agreed by Iran, the US, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany -- offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

But the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and reimposed stiff economic sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin rolling back on its commitments.

Iran nuclear deal: Negotiators head home as talks hit critical stage

"Negotiations are going in the right direction, we have no unresolvable impasses," Khatibzadeh said, pointing to consensus over much of the text of a new deal.

Different parties have signalled progress at the talks, with Tehran saying this was due to efforts by "all sides".

But Khatibzadeh criticised delays, "especially by the US", in proposing initiatives for the lifting of sanctions.

The US has participated only indirectly in the talks, which seek to bring Washington back to the accord and to ensure Iran returns to its commitments under the deal.

Western parties have insisted on the "urgency" of reaching a deal, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying on Thursday that there are only weeks left to save the accord.

Washington is ready to look at "other options" if negotiations fail, he said.

In response, Khatibzadeh warned: "Mr Blinken knows better than everyone that every country has its own Plan B and Iran's Plan B might not be in the interest of the US."

Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh nuclear talks

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says decision time for US in nuclear talks

Pakistani among 3 dead in UAE suspected drone attack

COAS calls for sincere international efforts to avert Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

PM Imran extends invitation to Russia president Putin

Rupee gains to strongest level against US dollar since December 1

At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake: district official

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

KSE-100 retreats 0.33% as coronavirus cases, high oil prices take toll

Moderna CEO says data for Omicron-specific shot likely available in March

At least 5 schools sealed in Islamabad after coronavirus cases emerge

NCOC to review data before deciding on closure of educational institutions

Read more stories