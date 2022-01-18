This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial ‘Spotlight on NAB chairman’ carried by the newspaper the other day. According to the newspaper, “NAB must be held accountable and its chairman must show up before parliamentary committees when he’s invited or summoned; especially when he sets the date and time himself.” In my view, NAB chairman needs to give due importance to the parliamentary committee meetings. But attending each and every meeting to which he is summoned is not mandatory because of a variety of factors. Some of the opposition parliamentarians, for example, harbour rancor against the NAB chairman. They would try to use every opportunity to create some highly unwarranted awkward situation for him. The NAB chairman, therefore, must attend only those meetings that really require his presence.

Abdul Basit (Lahore)

