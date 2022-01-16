ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,012
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,324,147
4,02724hr
Sindh
499,830
Punjab
452,261
Balochistan
33,699
Islamabad
110,963
KPK
182,199
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thailand reports first death from Omicron coronavirus variant

Reuters 16 Jan, 2022

BANGKOK: Thailand has reported its first death from the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, a health official said on Sunday.

The death, a 86-year-old woman from the southern province of Songkhla, came after Thailand detected its first Omicron case last month that led to the reinstatement of its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors.

"The woman is a bed-ridden, Alzheimer patient," health ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kitphati told Reuters.

China reports fewer coronavirus cases but Omicron spread unclear

Such a death was expected as the country has so far reported over 10,000 Omicron cases, he said, adding that Thailand would not need further containment measures.

Thailand reported 8,077 new infections and nine deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to more than 2.3 million cases and nearly 22,000 deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

About 66% of an estimated 72 million living in the country have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccines, but about 14.9% have received booster shots.

On January 11, the central bank said Southeast Asia's second-largest economy would take a 0.3% hit from Omicron, although it should be managed by the first half of the year.

Coronavirus Thailand Omicron

Comments

1000 characters

Thailand reports first death from Omicron coronavirus variant

Hostages freed in Texas synagogue standoff, suspect 'deceased'

Pakistan Day Parade will feature fly-past of Chinese J-10C fighter jets: Sheikh Rashid

Govt’s powers in relation to SBP explained

MoC for sending only 20pc empty containers abroad

Fraudulent retailers: FBR chief hints at shutting down businesses

Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

POL products’ prices surge

WB to consider house financing project next month

Read more stories