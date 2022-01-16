The incumbent government deserves a lot of praise for preparing the country’s first-ever citizen-centric National Security Policy 2022-2026, which was launched by prime minister of Pakistan the other day. It is heartening to note that Pakistan is one of few countries in the world that have codified and publicized their security policies. There is no denying that the country always needed a comprehensive national policy document. But the real challenge lies in its implementation. There has been talk of delineating a ‘charter of economy’ on the pattern of ‘charter of democracy’. All the political parties, in my view, must look into the possibility of chalking out a “charter of national security” in the larger interest of the country and its people.

Saeed Mirza (Karachi)

