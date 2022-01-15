ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Complain to be filed if chairman Nadra fails to attend committee meetings: Suri

Tahir Amin 15 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri on Friday warned that a complain would be filed with the prime minister, if the chairman Nadra did not attend the committee meetings.

Suri issued the warning during the National Assembly Standing Committee of the Coordination Committee on Nadra where the agenda was to look into issue of blocked identity cards.

Suri, who is the convener of the committee, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the committee during the parliamentary meeting to resolve the issues related to Nadra being faced by the public across the country. The committee also took strong note of the absence of the secretary interior from the meeting and directed that all the concerned officials to attend the next meeting to be held on Tuesday.

When asked about the whereabouts of the chairman Nadra, chief operating officer (COO) of the Nadra said that he might be at a function. To which, Suri said that the chairman Nadra should have been here and cancel other meetings.

The COO further said that all the regional and overseas director generals (DGs) are answerable to him and that is why he was sent here. The convener said “if you are jack-of-all-trades”, then let go of all other officials of the Nadra.

The committee members also observed that if the chairman Nadra does not come, then this meeting is meaningless. The Nadra has become a database in which everything is being registered and many important issues are related to it. The committee would meet again on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nadra Imran Khan Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri chairman Nadra

