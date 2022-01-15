Complain to be filed if chairman Nadra fails to attend committee meetings: Suri

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri on Friday warned that a complain would be filed with the prime minister, if the chairman Nadra did not attend the committee meetings.

Suri issued the warning during the National Assembly Standing Committee of the Coordination Committee on Nadra where the agenda was to look into issue of blocked identity cards.

Suri, who is the convener of the committee, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the committee during the parliamentary meeting to resolve the issues related to Nadra being faced by the public across the country. The committee also took strong note of the absence of the secretary interior from the meeting and directed that all the concerned officials to attend the next meeting to be held on Tuesday.

When asked about the whereabouts of the chairman Nadra, chief operating officer (COO) of the Nadra said that he might be at a function. To which, Suri said that the chairman Nadra should have been here and cancel other meetings.

The COO further said that all the regional and overseas director generals (DGs) are answerable to him and that is why he was sent here. The convener said “if you are jack-of-all-trades”, then let go of all other officials of the Nadra.

The committee members also observed that if the chairman Nadra does not come, then this meeting is meaningless. The Nadra has become a database in which everything is being registered and many important issues are related to it. The committee would meet again on Tuesday.

