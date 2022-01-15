ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures drop on less cold forecasts

Reuters 15 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures dropped about 10% on Thursday, erasing much of Wednesday’s gain, on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand this week and next than previously expected.

That price decline came after futures soared over 14% on Wednesday - their biggest one-day gain since 2020 - to a six-week high after forecasts for much colder weather in late January, forcing some speculators to cover their short positions and reminding the market of price spikes seen during last February’s freeze in Texas.

And with the latest forecasts still calling for extreme cold in late January, traders said they expect prices to remain volatile with each change in the weather outlook.

“Heightened price volatility is likely to endure over the next 7-10 days,” analysts at EBW Analytics Group said, noting “short-term fundamental drivers remain supportive with production freeze-offs, strong (liquefied natural gas) feedgas, and upcoming cold blasts.”

The price drop came despite a federal report showing utilities pulled a little more gas from storage last week than expected as colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said US utilities pulled 179 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 7.

That was a bit more than the 173-bcf withdrawal analysts estimated in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 134 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 155 bcf.

Last week’s withdrawal cut stockpiles to 3.016 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which is 2.4% over the five-year average of 2.944 tcf for this time of the year.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery fell 49.3 cents, or 10.2%, to $4.364 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract soared to its highest close since Nov. 26.

During the February 2021 freeze, gas futures climbed - gaining as much as 7% on Feb. 16 - but did not soar like the spot market. Next-day gas prices soared to record highs in several parts of the country - gaining over 1,100% on Feb. 12 at the Waha hub in West Texas - as a winter storm left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other US central states.

In the spot market, next-day power and gas prices for Thursday in New York and New England mostly eased as the weather briefly turns less cold after hitting their highest since January 2018 during a shot of extreme cold earlier in the week. Traders noted, however, that Saturday was now forecast to be the coldest day so far this winter in the Northeast with temperatures only reaching the teens Fahrenheit (about -9 Celsius).

US natural gas Natural gas prices colder weather forecasts US natural gas prices EBW Analytics Group

Comments

Comments are closed.

US natgas futures drop on less cold forecasts

Remittances up 11.3pc in 1HFY22

PM to interact with private sector during China visit

‘Citizen-centric’ national security policy launched

No E-Form for exports to Afghanistan: Banks stop receiving payments in USD, AED remittance form

Forensic audit of ex-CJP’s purported audio tape leak: IHC asks AGP to recommend names of credible firms/companies

SPI down 0.43pc WoW

World risks more years of high energy prices: IEA

Kashgar-Islamabad air cargo route inaugurated

PM, COAS discuss situation

Pakistan says will never abandon Afghan people

Read more stories