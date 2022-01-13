'Mini-budget': National Assembly's session on Finance (Supplementary) Bill underway

The National Assembly began its session on Thursday with discussion on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, generally known as the 'mini-budget', currently underway.

The session, which resumed under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, is currently on a break.

According to the agenda, the session will take up the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, seen as a key condition to revive the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Live session

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will move the bill to amend certain laws relating to taxes and duties. The 64-point agenda also shows that Tarin will table the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, seeking its passage.

The two bills are key conditions for revival of the IMF programme. The finance ministry earlier this week said that the IMF board will meet towards the end of this month for the sixth review of Pakistan's EFF.

Meanwhile, addressing the session, opposition leaders criticised the government for its economic policies and opposed the mini-budget.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal called for the House to debate the recommendations put forth by the Senate. He said the recommendations given by the Senate regarding the mini-budget had not been discussed, and termed it an insult to the Parliament.

The opposition's motion, however, was opposed by Tarin.

Background

Earlier on Thursday, Ministry of Finance Spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam looked to pacify concerns regarding the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, calling it a "reform budget that would capture the value-chain".

The two bills have generated intense debate in recent weeks with the opposition calling the mini-budget a massive burden on the common citizenry, while criticising the SBP amendments that are aimed at appeasing the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and curtailing powers of the state.

However, addressing a press conference on Thursday ahead of the vote, Aslam said that the upcoming (mini-budget) should be called a reform budget as the common man would bear minimal burden of taxes.

"It is a historic day for Pakistan," said Aslam. "The purpose is to document the economy."

The spokesperson added that Pakistan's retail market worth Rs18 trillion does not pay its fair share of taxes. “The purpose of this ‘reformed budget’ is to capture the value chain, people involved in trading should come under the tax net, to increase the penetration of taxpayers.

"We want to impose taxes on high-income persons and transfer its effects to the masses, as well as to simplify the tax system."

Talking about SBP autonomy, Aslam said that the government would appoint eight Executive Board of Directors (BoD) of the central bank.

“Furthermore, the SBP governor and deputy governors will be accountable and the central bank will be 100% owned by the government of Pakistan,” added Aslam.

