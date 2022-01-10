ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 66.7 (1.43%)
BR30 19,520 Increased By 239.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,852 Increased By 506.3 (1.12%)
KSE30 18,076 Increased By 177.7 (0.99%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

BR Web Desk 10 Jan 2022

Pakistan' finance ministry confirmed on Monday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to its request to reschedule the sixth review of the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), after earlier stating that it would be held on January 12.

Muzzammil Aslam, in his capacity as spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, said that the Finance Division "officially requested the IMF to reschedule the meeting of the Board of Director for the approval of 6th review till end January".

Aslam later confirmed that the IMF has accepted the request.

6th Review of $6bn EFF: IMF board to take disbursement decision only after passage of bills

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the IMF removed Pakistan’s agenda from the Executive Board calendar soon after it announced to take the Sixth Review of the $6 billion EFF in its meeting scheduled for January 12.

The IMF Executive Board calendar was updated on Thursday last week on its website, showing that its meeting has been scheduled for January 12, 2022 and the agenda includes Pakistan - 2021 Article IV Consultation, Sixth Review under the Extended Arrangement, under the Extended Fund Facility, and Requests for Waivers of Nonobservance of Performance Criteria and Rephasing of Access.

However, later Pakistan’s agenda was removed.

It has been stated that the Finance (supplementary) Bill and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, 2021 are prior conditions needed for the sixth review of the $6 billion EFF to get cleared by the IMF’s executive board.

Reason for delay

Meanwhile, in a separate statement on Monday (today), Aslam said the government has introduced both bills in the National Assembly and "as soon as the legislative procedures are completed, the IMF board will consider it for approval”.

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

Completion of the review would make available SDR 750 million (about $1,059 million), bringing total disbursements under the EFF to about $3,027 million.

Last year in November, Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review under the $6 billion EFF.

Pakistan IMF International Monetary fund Muzzammil Aslam IMF Pakistan IMF Pakistan engagement 6th review

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since October 2

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

IMF warns developing countries of 'economic turbulence'

'Victims on every floor': Nine kids among 19 dead in New York fire

OCAC’s solution aimed at rescuing local refineries?

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

REAP raises objections, terms Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 'devastating step'

Murree tragedy: Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Read more stories