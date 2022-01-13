ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Finance ministry looks to pacify concerns over mini-budget, SBP bill

  • Muzzammil Aslam says Finance (Supplementary) Bill is a 'reform budget' that would capture the value-chain
BR Web Desk 13 Jan, 2022

Ministry of Finance Spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam looked to pacify concerns regarding the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, calling it a "reform budget that would capture the value-chain".

The National Assembly is expected to vote on the controversial State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 as well as the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 today (Thursday), known commonly as the 'mini-budget'.

Business Recorder earlier reported that voting on both bills is likely on Thursday and then the SBP bill would be tabled in the upper house of Parliament as its approval would be required from both the Houses, unlike the money bill which requires approval only from the National Assembly to become law.

The two bills have generated intense debate in recent weeks with the opposition calling the mini-budget a massive burden on the common citizenry, while criticising the SBP amendments that are aimed at appeasing the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and curtailing powers of the state.

However, addressing a press conference on Thursday ahead of the vote, Aslam said that the upcoming (mini-budget) should be called a reform budget as the common man would bear minimal burden of taxes.

"It is a historic day for Pakistan," said Aslam. "The purpose is to document the economy."

The spokesperson added that Pakistan's retail market worth Rs18 trillion does not pay its fair share of taxes. “The purpose of this ‘reformed budget’ is to capture the value chain, people involved in trading should come under the tax net, to increase the penetration of taxpayers.

"We want to impose taxes on high-income persons and transfer its effects to the masses, as well as to simplify the tax system."

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

Addressing concerns raised by the opposition regarding the cut of Rs200 billion in development expenditure, Aslam said, “Our tax revenue collection target was earlier Rs5,800 billion, which has been raised to Rs6,100 billion. 57.5% of this amount will be transferred to the provinces, which will be used for development expenditure,” he said.

Talking about SBP autonomy, Aslam said that the government would appoint eight Executive Board of Directors (BoD) of the central bank.

“Furthermore, the SBP governor and deputy governors will be accountable and the central bank will be 100% owned by the government of Pakistan,” added Aslam.

Pakistan finance ministry mini budget Muzzammil Aslam SBP amendment bill

Comments

1000 characters

Finance ministry looks to pacify concerns over mini-budget, SBP bill

PM Imran to visit China on February 3: Foreign Office

Rupee unable to sustain gains, depreciates against US dollar

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Cynergico approves acquisition of Puma Energy

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against Omicron

Cummins confident majority players will travel to Pakistan

5th wave: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 6.12%

Textile and Apparel Policy stands approved by Cabinet: MoC

Turkish lira weakens nearly 3%, giving up Wednesday's gains

Read more stories